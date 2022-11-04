KNOXVILLE, (Tenn.) — While Powerball tickets are hot, so are tickets to the UT vs. UGA football game Saturday. While many have Vol fans have traveled to Athens, Tennessee fans in Knoxville are patiently awaiting the kickoff between two of the top-ranked teams in the nation.

No noise record will be broken this weekend at Neyland Stadium, but records could be broken in living rooms, bars, and wherever a Vols fan may be, cheering on the Big Orange just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“I think it’ll be close like a high-scoring close game,” UT Freshmen Jordan Smitherman said. “If it’s a shootout, then we’ll win but if it comes down to our defense, I’m not sure.”

“They’re (Georgia) a really good team but I’m really excited to see whether Tennessee will win or not,” fellow freshman Sidney Smith said. “But I think they will.”

“Think the players are really buying into what Coach Heupel is doing and we’re seeing a direct reflection of that,” UT Junior Mark Coffey. “We’re 8-0 heading into Georgia this weekend, it’s going to be a big one. I’m really excited. The team has really shaped up.”

Some Vol fans tell 6 News they will be wearing a lucky item or two come game time.

“I have this one pair of shoes that has very little support when it comes to standing at the games every gameday,” sophomore Mario Mansour said. “I mean it’s worked so far so I guess I’ll wear those.”

UT sophomore Mario Mansour predicts, “I’d say Vols by 90.”

While Vol Nation waits for kickoff, some encourage fans to give the game their full attention.

“The thing about the Vols, you never turn it off till the clock strikes zero,” UT Veterans Success Center Assistant Director Thomas Cruise said.

He remembers vividly when the Vols took down the bulldogs in Athens back in 2016.

Cruise said, “I was watching it. My wife was out with some friends watching that and she left after Georgia scored that last touchdown with like four seconds left and she called me, ‘oh, that’s unfortunate.’ And I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’ So, she decided to leave thinking Tennessee had lost and completely missed the big hail mary catch there at the end. I still give her a hard time about it. We still joke about it. We’re both super excited. Can’t wait to watch and watch them win.”

Tennessee and Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.