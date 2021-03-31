Arrest report released for 3 Vols football players after incident on March 9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — University of Tennessee Police have released the arrest reports for three Vols football players after an incident on March 9.

According to the arrest report, Martavius French, Isaac Washington, and Aaron Willis were arrested on March 15, in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary on March 9 where marijuana was stolen. This along with 18-year-old Clinton Warren of Memphis, and an unlisted juvenile.

UTPD did not release an arrest report for the unlisted juvenile since they don’t usually identify anyone arrested who is a minor.

However, Vols coach Josh Heupel confirmed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter was, “A part of the group of individuals that are suspended from team activities at this point.”

The university has not confirmed if Salter was the 17-year-old involved and Heupel did not confirm French, Washington, and Willis as being apart of the “group.”

As of now:

French faces charges of simple possession/casual exchange, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest report:

“The defendant was found in possession of 8 grams of a green leafy substance admitted to be marijuana. The defendant admitted this was obtained as the result of an aggravated burglary that he participated in. The aggravated burglary occurred on 9 March 2021 at approximately 19:45 hours. The defendant was found in possession of 2 scales used for marijuana and with remnants on them. The defendant admitted that one of scales were obtained as the result of an aggravated burglary that he participated in.”

Washington faces charges of simple possession/casual exchange

According to the arrest report:

“The defendant was found in possession of 7gm of a green leafy substance of which Mr. Washington stated was marijuana. The defendant admitted this was obtained as the result of an Agg. Burglary that he participated in on March 9, 2021. Individual was issued a misdemeanor citation.”

Willis faces charges of simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia

According to the arrest report:

“Simple Possession of 9gm of a green leafy substance of which was identified as marijuana by suspect. Aaron confirmed that the marijuana was obtained in connection with an aggravated burglary that happened 3/9/21. A cigar bong with blue swirls was found to be in close proximity of what was identified as property belonging to Mr. Willis.”

Washington and Willis have a court date set for April 12, while French is due in court on May 14.