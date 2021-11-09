KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrating the centennial anniversary of historic Neyland Stadium, an artist spent over 200 hours creating a stunning collage of the Knoxville skyline using only dates and scores of every win in Tennessee football history.

Over the course of four weeks, artist and Art of Words founder Daniel Duffy meticulously handwrote the date and score of all 849 wins in Tennessee football history to create a remarkable work of art showing a checkerboarded Neyland Stadium and overview of downtown Knoxville.

In all, 18,453 tiny letters and numbers were used to create the piece. Not only does it celebrate the proud history of Tennessee football over the last century, but a portion of print sales will also benefit the University of Tennessee’s My All Campaign to help upgrade athletic facilities on campus.



Photos of courtesy: Daniel Duffy/ artofwords.com

Prints and framed artwork are now available for preorder on artofwords.com with a tentative ship date of the week of Nov. 14. Unframed 16″x20″ prints cost $54.99 and double matte 22″x26″ framed prints are available at $234.99.

All prints are hand-signed by Duffy and officially licensed by the University of Tennessee. The one-of-a-kind, original artwork is available for $5,000.

Art of Words was founded in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, and has been featured by many media outlets such as ESPN, the New York Daily News, USA Today and the Washington Post.