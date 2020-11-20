As Vols are set to face Auburn on Saturday, coach Pruitt says young guys are showing progress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Having a bye in two of the last three weeks, head coach Jeremy Pruitt had a chance to give some of the younger Vols quite a few reps in practice.

When asked which position group had improved the most over the past three weeks, Pruitt said the young guys — across the board — benefitted the most from time off.

“With the opportunities they’ve had at practice, you continue to see guys flash with ability and starting to understand the work ethic that it takes every day to develop the right habits. It’s good to see.” Jeremy Pruitt

As of Friday night, there’s still no word on whether Pruitt will go with a young guy under center on Saturday against Auburn.

Vols vs. Auburn how to watch:

As the Vols last scheduled game, against Texas A&M, was postponed due to COVID-19, they’re set to take on No. 23 Auburn after an extended break.

If you’re not planning on making the trip to see the game in-person at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you will be able to watch it from home on ESPN.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.