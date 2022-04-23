KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ashley Rogers threw the 13th perfect game in program history in the Lady Vols 8-0 win over East Carolina.

Ashley Rogers (@ashleyrogers_14) was dealing! The senior threw the 13th perfect game in #LadyVols history. pic.twitter.com/EatHrqsrcN — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) April 23, 2022

Rogers was electric throwing five innings with 12 strikeouts. She’s just the seventh pitcher in program history to throw a perfect game.

The offense scored early and often for Rogers. The first run of the game came off of Amanda Ayala’s bat. The super senior punched a single through the right side. A throwing error allowed Kiki Milloy to score.

Ivy Davis added some insurance with a moon shot. Her ninth of the season, carried to the hill by the train tracks.

Any guesses on how far this Ivy Davis (@ivsdav) dinger went? Deepest part of the park is 220. My guess is 270. #LadyVols pic.twitter.com/BiqFKj9zXL — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) April 23, 2022 UT tallied four runs in the third inning. Rylie West struck a triple into the gap scoring McKenna Gibson. Ashley Morgan clocked a two-run shot into the right-field bleachers. Then, Ivy Davis singled home Kaitlin Parsons.

The Lady Vols walked it off with a Milloy sacrifice fly. UT moved to 31-13 on the season.

TENNESSEE 4, UNC GREENSBORO 2

The electric pitching continued in the second game of the day. Erin Edmoundson threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts in the Lady Vols’ 4-2 win over UNC Greensboro.

The Spartans struck Edmoundson early. Jordan Gontram reached out and blasted a ball that carried over the center-field wall to put UNCG up 2-0.

Zaida Puni flipped the script in the bottom of the first. The sophomore turned on a pitch up and in. The ball sneaked over the left-field wall. Her 11th of the season gave UT a 3-2 advantage.

Tennessee added some insurance in the fourth. Ivy Davis drove Kaitlin Parsons home with a groundout to short.

UT is now 32-13 on the year.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will conclude the Lady Vol Challenge at 1 p.m. against East Carolina.