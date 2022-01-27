KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Lady Vols dropped to 7-1 in Southeastern Conference play after Thursday’s 71-61 loss on the road at Auburn (9-9, 1-7 SEC).

The second quarter was the kryptonite for Tennessee. The Lady Vols were outscored 23-11 in the quarter and trailed by 11 at the half.

Junior Jordan Horston led the way for Tennessee with 21 points and 8 rebounds on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. Jordan Walker chipped in 17 points. The two were the only Lady Vols to score in double figures against the Tigers.

“I just feel bad for the next team that plays us because this is not going to happen again,” Horston said.

The biggest issue for Tennessee was taking care of the basketball. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 22 times and Auburn scored 28 points off those turnovers.

“They understand that, they get it; we just got to execute better,” said coach Kellie Harper on the turnovers.

“They played hard physical defense,” Walker said. “We didn’t play our game, when we play our game we handle that stuff.”

“Honestly I don’t think we came out to play our game,” Horston said. “We got complacent and we haven’t done that before.”

The Lady Vols seemed to miss Keyen Green’s inside presence off the bench, she suffered a season-ending knee injury Saturday against Georgia.

“I think losing her shook our confidence,” Harper said. “I think when the game got tight, we lacked a little confidence. It’s a little bit of a concern to be honest with you.”

The Lady Vols return to the court on Monday when they host Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.