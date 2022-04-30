KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Auburn scored four runs in the ninth capped by a Bobby Peirce three-run home run to hand the Vols an 8-6 loss.

Tennessee jumped out to an early lead when Drew Gilbert cracked a single back up the middle to score Jordan Beck.

Auburn’s first baseman Sonny DiChiara was a thorn in UT’s side. The senior only went 1-for-2, but the one hit was a two-run home run to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Tennessee was gifted two runs on wild pitches in the fifth to tie the game. Gilbert gave the Vols the lead again in the seventh. The junior smacked a single to right field to bring home Cortland Lawson.

The Tigers mounted a rally in the top of the ninth. Kason Howell doubled home Bryson Ware to tie the game at five. Then Peirce blasted his third home run of the season to put the game on ice.

Tennessee cut Auburn’s lead to 6-4 on a Lawson home run, but UT fell to 39-4 on the season and 18-2 in SEC play.

UP NEXT: The Vols will look to win the rubber match at 1 p.m. on Sunday.