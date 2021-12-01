Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) shoots during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rick Barnes and the Tennessee basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season Tuesday by defeating Presbyterian College.

Auburn transfer and prolific shooter, Justin Powell came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from behind the 3-point line. The sophomore says he doesn’t mind coming off the bench, but he says he’s ready to go anytime his number is called.

“My mindset is to always just be ready,” Powell said. “You’re always going to get your call, you always got to get your moment you just got to be ready for it.

“As far as coming off the bench I don’t mind it, to be honest, somebody has got to do it so it might as well be me. We got a lot of guys who are good and everybody has got a chance to have a good night every night. Whoever is shooting well that night and whoever is playing well that night, they get the call.”

All but two players available scored points Tuesday night.

Powell and the Volunteers are back in action with their first true road game on Saturday when they travel out west to face Colorado.