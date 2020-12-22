Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over winless Saint Joseph’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and No. 8 Tennessee beat winless Saint Joseph’s 102-66.

Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Yves Pons added 13 points and nine rebounds.

FINAL:



No. 8 Tennessee 102, Saint. Joseph's 66



The #Vols have now hit the century mark in back-to-back games – for the first time since 2006. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) December 22, 2020

Keon Johnson had 12 points, and John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 10.

Ryan Daly topped the Hawks with 13 points.