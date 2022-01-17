KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee sophomore guard Justin Powell says the Vols are trying to find their identity. Head coach Rick Barnes is looking toward the older players.

Barnes feels that sometimes the younger players make mistakes and let it affect the way they play. That’s why the upperclassmen are important to reel the team back in when things start to go off the tracks. Barnes did reiterate that it’s only January, so there is time.

“The tough part is when we watch tape and the things that we talk about as a team that we want to do not only as a team but individually, guys don’t do it and their answer is always ‘I don’t know'” said Barnes. “They should know. Again, that is on me that if they don’t know, it is on me. I am going to keep harping on it until they do fully understand. When we say we need to do this, we need to do this.”

Tennessee sophomore guard Justin Powell inferred the team has a lot of vocal guys but also some who lead by example.

