Baseball merch sales soar as Vols head to Omaha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols baseball team is heading to the College World Series, and Rocky Top couldn’t be more excited. A big indicator of the excitement: merchandise sales.

The marketing manager for the University of Tennessee Vol Shop says she’s seeing sales for baseball merch, that are similar to what she would normally see for football.

“We usually have this excitement for the football season, as well as basketball and tennis and swimming when the nationals are here but it’s been really great to have it for baseball,” says Tommi Grubbs. “The passion is at an all-time high here on campus.”

If you’ve been following along this incredible season for the Vols, you maybe could guess the top seller at the Vol Shop: the daddy hat. The Vols will face off against Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m., that game will be aired on ESPN2.