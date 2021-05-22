Baseball Vols survive late South Carolina rally, secure bye in SEC Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WATE) — Tennessee will have a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament after the Vols were were able to stave off a ninth-inning South Carolina rally Saturday, 5-4.

The No. 21 Gamecocks (33-20, 16-14 in Southeastern Conference) had a baserunner on second with no outs but senior pitcher Sean Hunley struck out three straight batters to seal the win. It is the first series win in Columbia for the Tennessee program since 2006 and the fifth conference road series win this season.

Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius were 2 for 3 for the Vols. Connor Pavolony was 1 for 4 with a 3-run home run to make it 5-1 Vols in the fourth inning. Freshman Blade Tidwell got the win on the mound. He struck out 6 Gamecocks, gave up 6 hits and 4 earned runs in 7 innings.

No. 4 Tennessee (42-14, 20-10) awaits the final score of the Vanderbilt-Kentucky game on Saturday to see if they will be crowned SEC East champions. If the Commodores lose it would be the first time Tennessee has finished atop the SEC East since 1997.