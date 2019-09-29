BaseVols: Tennessee-Clemson hold fall scrimmage game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee baseball team welcomed Clemson to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a fall scrimmage baseball game.

Clemson is coming off its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance, going 1-2 in the NCAA Oxford Regional last season. The Tigers finished with a 35-26 overall record, including 15-15 mark in ACC play in 2019.

Tennessee is coming off its best season in over a decade and ended its 13-year postseason drought. The Vols earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, where they finished as the runner-up to host North Carolina.