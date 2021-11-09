KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 18 Tennessee wasted no time Tuesday night making its mark in school history with a barrage of 3-pointers on the way to a 90-62 win over UT Martin.
The Vols opened up the season with 17 made treys on 40 shots from behind the arc. Guards Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler led the 3-point assault. Vescovi was 6 of 11 from the 3-point line. Chandler was a perfect 4 for 4 in his Tennessee debut. Both scored a game-high 20 points.
Auburn transfer Justin Powell had 13 points for the Vols and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11. Twelve Vols played in the contest and 10 of them scored. The Tennessee bench outscored UT Martin 31-9.
The Vols defense was also up to the task causing the Skyhawks to turn the ball over 21 times leading to 24 points. UT Martin was led by KK Curry with 15 points. KJ Simon contributed 14 in the loss.
Tennessee will keep the games against in-state foes rolling as they host East Tennessee State at noon Sunday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.