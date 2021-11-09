KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 18 Tennessee wasted no time Tuesday night making its mark in school history with a barrage of 3-pointers on the way to a 90-62 win over UT Martin.

The Vols opened up the season with 17 made treys on 40 shots from behind the arc. Guards Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler led the 3-point assault. Vescovi was 6 of 11 from the 3-point line. Chandler was a perfect 4 for 4 in his Tennessee debut. Both scored a game-high 20 points.

Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) drives past Tennessee-Martin guard Josiah Morris (20) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. (12) reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) dunks against Tennessee-Martin during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) drives as he’s pressured by Tennessee-Martin guard KJ Simon (2) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) battles for the ball with Tennessee-Martin guard Josiah Morris (20) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives against Tennessee-Martin guard Mikel Henderson (3) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 90-62. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee-Martin Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee-Martin guard Koby Jeffries (1) looks for help as he’s pressured by Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee-Martin guard Koby Jeffries (1) looks for help as he’s pressured by Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) and forward Uros Plavsic (33) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over Tennessee-Martin guard Koby Jeffries (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over Tennessee-Martin guard Dylan Pumpian (133 during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Auburn transfer Justin Powell had 13 points for the Vols and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11. Twelve Vols played in the contest and 10 of them scored. The Tennessee bench outscored UT Martin 31-9.

The Vols defense was also up to the task causing the Skyhawks to turn the ball over 21 times leading to 24 points. UT Martin was led by KK Curry with 15 points. KJ Simon contributed 14 in the loss.

Tennessee will keep the games against in-state foes rolling as they host East Tennessee State at noon Sunday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.