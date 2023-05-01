Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam (32) during an NCAA baseball game against Oklahoma on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After pitching a complete game in the series finale against Mississippi State, Vols pitcher Drew Beam picked up SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors.

Beam allowed just three hits and one earned run, while striking out seven batters in Tennessee’s 13-2 run-rule win. The sophomore earned his team-leading sixth victory of the season. He has posted a 3.48 ERA through 33.2 innings in SEC play.

The game marked his second career complete game, as he did the same against Vanderbilt last season. Beam was also named SEC Pitcher of the Week following that performance.

Tennessee has now had two pitchers win this title in back-to-back weeks, as Chase Burns was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week last week.