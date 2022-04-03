NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009.

Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior torched solo shot for his third home run of the season.

Tennessee added an insurance run in the seventh inning. Luc Lipcius floated a single to centerfield. That brought home Christian Scott to make the score 2-0.

The Vols continued to add to their lead. Jorel Ortega roped a single over the shortstop’s head to bring home Evan Russell in the eighth inning.

Gilbert added two more with a double in the ninth inning. The outfielder finished the day 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run.

UP NEXT: The Vols host Lipscomb on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.