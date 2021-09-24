Bearden restaurant: ‘It’s all about gator’ ahead of Vols, Florida matchup

BEARDEN, Tenn. (WATE) — If you want to chow down on some gator ahead of Tennessee’s SEC opener against Florida, one Bearden restaurant is going all out for the occasion.

It’s like that scene from Forrest Gump — owner Phil Dangel says there’s fresh gator, frozen gator, gator gumbo, gator sausage, and gator creole all for sale. “Gator week. Gator meat. The next two days it’s all about gator.”

A customer said they’re buying a gator tail and is going to smoke it on Saturday.

Dangel says his business sells a lot of gator, over half a ton on an away game and close to a ton on home games with good weather.