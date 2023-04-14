Tennessee infielder Lair Beautae (2) runs during an NCAA softball game on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — Lair Beautae went 3-for-4 in the Lady Vols’ 2-1 win over Kentucky. The sophomore blasted a solo shot to open up the scoring in the fourth. She also placed a perfect bunt to third for the game-winning RBI single.

Ashely Rogers was electric. The senior threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts. The starting pitcher made one mistake. Taylor Ebbs roped a solo shot to centerfield to tie the game at one.

Kiki Milloy (1-for-4) and Rylie West (2-for-3) were the only other Lady Vol batters to get a hit off of Kentucky starting pitcher Alexia Lacatena.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols look to take the series in Game 2 against the Wildcats. The first pitch is set for Noon on Saturday.