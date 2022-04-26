KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) scored six unearned runs in the 6th inning to bust the game open and clinch their 7th straight victory with a 10-1 win over Xavier (21-21, 5-4 Big East).

Tennessee opened the scoring in the first inning when Drew Gilbert hit a soft looping single into left field, scoring Seth Stephenson from 3rd base to give the Vols a 1-0 lead.

Zander Sechrist (4-0) gave the Vols yet another quality start, pitching 5.1 innings of shutout baseball while giving up just two hits, striking out four.

Tennessee added two more runs in the 2nd inning when Cortland Lawson launched his 8th home run of the season 376 feet onto the porches in left field with Luc Lipcius on base. Tennessee leads the nation with 94 home runs.

The Vols added another run in the 4th when Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to foul ground in right field with the bases loaded, Trey Lipscomb scored from 3rd base to give the Vols a 4-0 lead.

NEXT UP: The Vols open a three game set with Auburn at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 7pm.