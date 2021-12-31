KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols outscored Alabama 24-7 in the fourth quarter to topple Alabama 62-44. UT starts SEC play with a win and moves to 12-1 on the season.

Tennessee was off to a hot start outscoring the Crimson Tide 23-12 in the first quarter, but Alabama started to mount a comeback pouring in 25 points while holidng the Lady Vols to 15 over the next two quarters.

The Lady Vols turned the defense up in the fourth only allowing seven points and holding the Crimson Tide to 15% shooting in that period.

The Lady Vols finished the game shooting 42.9% from the field and 26.7% from distance. Jordan Walker led Tennessee with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Tamari Key posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols travel to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks on Sunday at 1 p.m.