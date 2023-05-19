KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols had no problem with Northern Kentucky. Tennessee poured in six runs on five hits in the third inning to blast the Norse 12-0.

The Lady Vols already held a 1-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a Zaida Puni missile over the right field wall.

The third inning started with a Rylie West triple. The Lady Vols loaded the bases for Jamison Brockenbrough. The freshman brought all three runs home with a triple to right field. Katie Taylor dropped a double to right-center to score Brockenbrough. McKenna Gibson brought home two more runs with a double.

Brockenbrough wrapped up a career night by driving in two more with a single. She finished with a career-high five ribbies. Puni put the exclamation point on the game with a three-run home run. Her second game this season with two or more home runs.

Payton Gottshall was in the circle for the Lady Vols. She threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will be back in action on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Indiana.