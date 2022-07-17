KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Blade Tidwell was the first Tennessee pitcher and third Vol off the board. The New York Mets took the right-handed starter 52nd overall.

Tidwell burst onto the scene his freshman year by starting 18 games. He punched out 90 batters that season and pitched to the tune of a 3.74 ERA.

The sophomore dealt with a shoulder injury to start the season, but he worked his way back and started a mid-week game in late March. He finished the season with 39 innings pitched and a 3.00 ERA. Tidwell racked up 51 strikeouts over 13 appearances, which included nine starts.