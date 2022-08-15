KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Josh Heupel and his coaching staff are quieting doubters one commitment at a time.

Four star defensive back Jordan Matthews committed to Tennessee on Monday, choosing the Vols over Texas and Michigan.

“I feel like they had the best situation for me at heart, I followed my heart, I trust the process and it led me to this school,” said Matthews on his decision. “Coach Martinez, coach Heupel, coach Banks, they’ve all been great to me and I feel like this is the school I can thrive at and be at for the next 3 to 4 years.”

Matthews father Roshaun played at LSU and Southern in Baton Rouge in college but Jordan still chose to come to Knoxville.

“Man Rocky Top, who doesn’t want to play at Rocky Top,” said Matthews. “Tiger Stadium is cool but Rocky Top I feel is like a different environment.”

The six foot 169 lbs. cornerback chose Tennessee because Knoxville felt like home.

“I had three deciding factors, one they were the best for me to play early, my development for the NFL with coach (Willie) Martinez, I feel like he’s developed many players in the past and helped them get to the NFL and the branding and networking around the school with life after football. I feel like Tennessee has gotten way better with that,” Matthews said.

Matthews is the 15th ranked cornerback in the nation according to 247 Sports. With the commitment the Vols 2023 recruiting class is now ranked 11th in the country.