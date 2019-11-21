Bowden, Turner have milestone night in 76-41 win over Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee took down Alabama State 76-41 on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in what was a milestone game for Tennessee’s senior backcourt duo.

Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner each joined Tennessee’s 1,000 point club. Bowden checked off the achievement in the first half as he only needed five points to join the list. The Knoxville native finished with a team-high 16 points.

Turner, who needed 11 points to reach the milestone, scored 10 points in the first half. He would go on to miss his next six shots before an and-one drive to the bucket put him on the elite list. Turner would finish the game with 13 points and six assists.

It was the second consecutive season that Tennessee had two players join the 1000-point club in the same game. Last season, Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield reached the milestone against Louisville on Nov. 21, 2018. One year later, it was Turner and Bowden becoming the 51st and 52nd Vols to score 1,000 career points.

Tennessee hosts Chattanooga on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.