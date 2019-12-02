Bowl Projections: Could the Tennessee Vols be playing on New Year’s Day?

Tennessee running back Eric Gray (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Will Tennessee be bowling on New Year’s Day or the day after?

Most bowl projections place 7-5 Tennessee in the Jan. 2 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but on Sunday ESPN published a “after-Week-14” projection with experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both placing Tennessee in the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl against Minnesota.

Reservations for Jacksonville or Tampa?

Jacksonville or Tampa? Regardless, nearly all projections have Tennessee fans, who always travel well with their team, heading south to Florida in January.

Other projections have Texas A&M or Auburn as the SEC team in the 1 p.m. Jan 1 Outback Bowl in Tampa.

If it’s the Gator Bowl (7 p.m., Jan 2.), who will be the opponent? Iowa, Indiana and, even, Wisconsin are mentioned.

While 247Sports is projecting Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, it also says it is possible Tennessee could play in one of the bowls in Tennessee, the Music City Bowl or the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Tennessee was last in a bowl game in December 2016, when the Vols beat Nebraska in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee last played in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016, beating Northwestern, and last played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan 2, 2015, beating Iowa.