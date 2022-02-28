KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols were dealt a major blow early in February when Olivier Nkamhoua went down with an ankle injury. Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield slid into Nkamhoua’s starting spot and found a spark.

“As a coaching staff, we have poured a lot into Brandon, a lot,” said Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes. “We love him as a person and we knew that he would come in with a lot of expectation and pressure in a lot of different areas…but give him credit because he has stayed with it.”

Huntley-Hatfield reclassified before this year to attend Tennessee a year early. The transition wasn’t the easiest at first, but Barnes saw his team support the freshman.

“He has some teammates that have stuck with him all of the way,” said Barnes. “Olivier was able to share with him, ‘Hey man, I have been here three years and these are the ups and downs I have gone through. Josiah (James) and Santi (Vescovi), every one of these guys have had to deal with the ups and downs of understanding what college basketball is about. It goes back to where I have said this all along, I think these guys like each other and from day one want to be a good basketball team.”

The change in attitude came when Huntley-Hatfield adjusted his mindset from being a scorer to an all-around asset.

“He realized that not everything is about scoring,” said Tennessee junior forward Uros Plavsic. “He was huge for us. He had five offensive rebounds against Auburn.”

The freshman only scored five points against the Tigers, but his impact in rebounding and defense was noticed immediately by the coaching staff.

“Brandon was one of the first guys we congratulated in the locker room. His mental preparation for the game has gone to a different level in the last week. He came in a couple of games ago and did it again wanting to know exactly what was expected of him on the defensive end.”

The forward was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, so Barnes sees even more untapped potential in him.

“I have told him that there is more there, we are going to get it,” said Barnes. “I think he is excited about what he has done but knows he has to continue to get better.”

Huntley-Hatfield and the Vols travel to Athens, Georgia, to play the Bulldogs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.