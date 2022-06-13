KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman First Team All-Americans.

Burns had an electric first year on Rocky Top. The highly sought-after Gallatin, Tennessee, native finished the season with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA. The freshman punched out 103 batters.

Beam, who was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year, finished 8-1 on the season with a 2.72 ERA, which is the fourth-best all-time by a freshman at Tennessee.

Beam and Burns also garnered Collegiate Baseball Freshman Team honors.

The Vols finished their season 57-9.