KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns has been named the Freshman Pitcher of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

Burns took Rocky Top by storm, starting the bulk of the Vols Friday games, finishing the season with an 8-2 record and a 2.91 ERA over 17 appearances. The Gallatin, TN native struck out 103 batters over 80.1 innings while walking only 25 on the season. 103 strikeouts is the 3rd most by a freshman in a Tennessee uniform.

Burns held opposing batters to a .216 average, helping Tennessee to one of the most historic seasons in program history.

The Freshman was a 3rd team All-American, according to Collegiate Baseball, making him the first freshman pitcher to earn All-America honors since R.A Dickey. Burns was also on the NCBWA Freshman All-America first team and was second team All Southeastern Conference and SEC All-Freshman team selection.