Buzzer-beater gives Lady Vols 20-win season and 6th seed in the SEC tournament

Lady Vol Rennia Davis had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in a game in Auburn, Ala. The Lady Vols beat Auburn 56-55. (UTSports photo)

AUBURN, Ala. (WATE) – Freshman Jordan Horston hit a basket with 0.6 seconds left to give Tennessee a 56-55 win at Auburn in the final game of the regular season.

Rennia Davis scored 22 points, her sixth 20-pluS game of the season and the 13th of her career.

PDF: SEC Women’s Tournament bracket

The Lady Vols, 20-9 overall and 10-6 in the SEC, are in a four-way tie for third place in the SEC regular season with Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Arkansas.

Based on the SEC’s tie-breaking format, the Lady Vols will be the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Lady Vols play the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 11 Missouri and No. 14 Ole Miss.

Auburn ends the regular 10-17 overall and 4-12 in the SEC.

The Lady Vols outrebounded the Tigers 50-26 and outrebounded 21 of 29 opponents this season.

Tennessee has had 20-win seasons in 43 of the last 44 years.