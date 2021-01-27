Can Heupel continue quarterback success at UT?

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws to a receiver during warmups of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure on Rocky Top, Tennessee failed to successfully develop quarterbacks, but that trend shouldn’t continue under Josh Heupel.

Signal-caller development is somewhat his calling card.

Sam Bradford won the Heisman at Oklahoma when Heupel was his position coach, Drew Lock flourished at Mizzou in his offense and Dillon Gabriel ended this past season fifth nationally in passing yards at UCF.

Heupel wants to win championships at Tennessee, and for that he said he’s going to need a championship quarterback.

The Vols now need to find who that guy is.

“We’ve had different guys play with a different skill set. We’ve had guys who were pure pocket guys, and guys who’ve been able to use their feet, and guys who’ve fallen somewhere in between. It’s about the makeup in the guy inside as much as anything. How competitive are they? That’s extremely important. What drives them every day? Can they wipe the slate clean from the previous play? Can they meet the expectations and work habits you have to have?” If you’re going to chase championships you better have a championship quarterback.”

Heupel has worked with a variety of quarterbacks with a variety of styles, and that’s what he will walk into with the Vols’ current quarterback room.