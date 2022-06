Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHICAGO (WATE) — Lady Vol for Life Candace Parker has been named to her seventh career WNBA All-Star Game.

Parker is in her 15th season in the WNBA and second with her hometown Chicago Sky. The forward previously appeared in the all-star game in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021. Parker won MVP during the 2013 contest.

The WNBA All-Star game will be held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on WATE.