Candace Parker named to WNBA All Star team for 6th time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – LVFL Candace Parker has been named a WNBA All-Star for the sixth time in her career.

This will be her first All-Star appearance as a member of the Chicago Sky.



AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be played on July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The contest will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof when the WNBA’s top talent squares off against one another in a clash between WNBA All-Stars and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team. The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.



Having earned a WNBA championship and two league MVP honors in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicagoland-native will now represent the Sky as an All-Star during her first season back in the Windy City.

The 2008 Tennessee graduate is averaging 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks while playing 25.4 minutes per game.



Parker previously was chosen as a WNBA All-Star in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018, earning MVP honors during the contest in 2013.