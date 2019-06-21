Catholic lineman Cooper Mays commits to Tennessee

Catholic offensive lineman Cooper Mays committed to Tennessee on Friday through a social media post on Twitter.

Mays’ father, Kevin Mays, was an All-SEC guard and offensive captain in 1994 at Tennessee. Cooper is also the younger brother of Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays.

The 6-foo-3, 275-pound lineman had over a dozen offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Vanderbilt.

Mays, a 4-star recruit, is the third player from Catholic to commit in the 2020 class. 4-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker committed to Clemson in March while 3-star wide receiver Chancellor Bright committed to Marshall in May.

