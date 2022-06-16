KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has been named Third Team All-American by Phil Steele Magazine.

Tillman had a breakout season in Josh Heupel’s first year with the Vols. Tillman tallied 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season.

The Las Vegas native saved his best for last. He finished with four straight 100-yard receiving games and set the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch at seven, a streak that continues entering 2022.

The wide receiver was also named preseason First-Team All-SEC. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and edge rusher Byron Young grabbed Second-Team All-SEC honors. Running back Jabari Small, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and punter Paxton Brooks snagged Third-Team All-SEC honors. Offensive lineman Jerome Carvin rounded out the awards by being named Fourth-Team All-SEC.

The Vols open their season against Ball State on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.