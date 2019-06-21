Celtics select Grant Williams in first round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WATE) – The Boston Celtics selected former Tennessee forward Grant Williams with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Williams, a 2-time SEC player of the year at Tennessee, was the Celtics’ second selection in the draft after Boston picked Indiana small forward Romeo Langford with the 14th overall selection.

With his degree in hand, the Charlotte native left Tennessee a year early to enter the NBA Draft after averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his junior season.

At 6-foot-7, NBA analysts have questioned how well Williams’ game will carry over to the NBA. His size was not a problem in college as he finished his Tennessee career ranked in the top 10 of Tennessee’s all-time career lists in blocks (No. 3 with 160) and offensive rebounds (No. 8 with 257).