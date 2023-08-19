KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the past two seasons, Chase McGrath has handled kicking duties for the Vols. However, with McGrath gone, it’s time for a new face at the position.

Indiana Transfer Charles Campbell is currently in the mix for that open spot. But even being on the Vols’ roster is a dream come true for the Tennesee native.

“I have a ton of pride in being here,” said Campbell. “I grew up wanting to go here. My sister just enrolled here a few days ago. I have a little brother who’s going to be a sophomore here and my mom went to college here. I get to represent my family. I just couldn’t be more honored to represent my home state and really finish out my career here. I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”

The opportunity comes after four years with the Hoosiers, where he ranks top-ten in career-made field goals and extra points. Despite his success in Indiana, the two-time All-Big Ten selection said he couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season in Orange and White, and especially for the season opener against Virginia.

As a Jackson, Tennessee native, Nissan Stadium is only two hours away from his hometown. He said he expects a lot of the Campbell crew to be in the stands in Nashville.

“There’s going to be a good amount of people there,” said Campbell. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me they’re coming. It’s kind of like a homecoming for me. I’m super pumped for it.”