KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When it comes to cooking, Chavis Smith is like a good set of ribs. He was seasoned to be serving food.

“My family was huge on cooking,” said Smith. “When I grew up, my grandma had a wood stove. Just the smell of the wood, the hickory that she used when you walked into the door was just amazing. That smell has always stuck with me.”

The auroma lingered even when Smith was not cooking.

“I was with Brinks Armor Truck,” said Smith. “I drove it for 13 years. Long years. It got to the point where I was like ‘This ain’t what I’m passionate about.'”

The lineman sparked his fire for cooking on a small stove.

“I found a grill on the side of the road,” said Smith. “I kind of started with it. Saved my money and invested it. It went from there. I kind of begged my wife and talked to her. “I think I want to expand a little bit more and get a food truck and go from there.'”

Smith’s barbecue found its end zone, but Chavis saw a chance to pass his knowledge on to his children.

“I was working two jobs when I first started,” said Smith. “I taught him how to season my meat. How to cook it. Manage the temperature. The fire. Now I’m to the point of the game where you can’t tell if I cooked it or he cooked it.”

A father-son tandem that could keep the truck around the block for a long time.

“I wanna pass it on to them if it’s something they want to take on,” said Smith. “They know the ins and outs of the business.”

Chavis went from having the smell lingering in his mind to seasoning his children to follow in his steps.