Chelsea Seggern lifts Lady Vols in walk-off win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vol Softball picked up its 100th victory over an in-state opponent on Tuesday night in walk-off fashion, besting UT Martin 3-2. The victory snapped a four-game losing skid for Tennessee.

Knotted at two in the bottom of the seventh, Chelsea Seggern stepped up to the plate with one out and Kiki Milloy – pinch-running for senior Jenna Holcomb who reached on an infield error by the Skyhawks – on second. The senior buried one in the corner of right-field scoring Milloy to secure the victory over UT Martin.

“She came off the field and said ‘I should’ve tomahawked a ball earlier and I’m glad I finally did it,'” Tennessee co-head coach Karen Weekly said. “That’s what she did. I think we all knew something big was going to happen there. With Kiki on second base, we all know she’s going to score if she puts it in the outfield.”

The Lady Vols first two runs of the night came courtesy of Freshmen KK McCray. McCray blasted a two-run shot to center, scoring junior Amanda Ayala for her first collegiate homer. The two-run bomb tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third.



Pitcher Callie Turner went the distance picking up her first-ever win in Knoxville. The freshman struck out five while giving up one earned run, five hits and two walks in the win.

UP NEXT: Lady Vols travel to Johnson City, Tennessee on Friday for a five-game slate in the ETSU Tournament. Tennessee opens the tournament Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. against Bowling Green.