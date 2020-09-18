Chicago White Sox call up former Vols’ ace Crochet

Left-handed pitchet Garrett Crochet is the first 2020 draft pick in the majors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox announced that prior to their game at Cincinnati, they made some roster moves, and a former Vols ace is off to the big leagues.

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet’s contract was purchased by the White Sox from the Schaumburg training facility; which makes him the first 2020 MLB Draft pick to reach the majors.

Crochet was taken in the first round of the draft by the White Sox from the University of Tennessee.

MLBPipeline.com has Crochet slated as the No. 4 prospect for the White Sox and No. 96 overall.

The White Sox became the first team to clinch a playoff berth Thursday with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. It is the first time the White Sox have made the playoffs in 12 years.

