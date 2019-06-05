Chris Lofton’s career at Tennessee inspired Ford family to name son after him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chris Lofton sank over 400 3-pointers in his career at Tennessee, maybe none more memorable than the shot over Kevin Durant that pushed the Vols over Rick Barnes and Texas in 2006.

“People talk about that all the time, randomly and on social media a lot too,” Lofton said, who currently plays for the Seoul SK Knights in South Korea..

Heather Ford and her husband, who live in Cosby, were in the stands when Lofton made the shot.

“At the time Chris played, me and my husband and some friends of ours had season tickets and went to all the games,” Ford said. “We really liked Chris a lot. He was just a class act and one of our favorite players.”

Lofton left behind a legacy at Tennessee, one that even inspired Heather and her husband when their son was born.

“My mom and dad watched Tennessee a lot when they were growing up,” Lofton Ford said. “They watched Chris Lofton so they decided to name me after him.”

“We both agreed on it but when we knew we were having a boy, he said it’s going to be Lofton and I said that’s fine,” Heather said.

“His mom came in here and explained everything to me and said he was named after me,” Chris said. “They used to watch me play here so they were big fans. It was kind of neat having a kid named after you. It’s different if it’s Kobe or LeBron. I’m just Chris that played at Tennessee. It’s not like I’m somebody big, somebody special.”​​​​​​​

Chris is plenty special to Lofton Ford, who is headed into the 5th grade. He’s been attending the Chris Lofton’s Rocky Top Skills Camp for the last four years and couldn’t wait to meet the athlete he was named after.

“I was really excited, nervous.”

Those nerves have turned into a friendship between the two Loftons.

“It has been,” Chris said. “It’s been real cool over the last five years to know him and his family.”

“Just a really cool guy and nice to talk to,” Lofton Ford said.