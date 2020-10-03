Confident No. 21 Tennessee set to take on Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers showed they could pick up where they left off last season, and each victory just keeps building their confidence.
The 21st-ranked Vols now have won seven consecutive games and trail only Air Force and Notre Dame, winners of eight straight, for the longest winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The streak includes five straight in the Southeastern Conference, a drastic change from a year ago when they started 1-4. Belief in third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt couldn’t be higher following a win at South Carolina, and now the Vols host Missouri on Saturday in their home opener.
