Coronavirus in Tennessee: Vols cancel Friday practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday afternoon, the Vols’ head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that practice was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.
Pruitt says that they’ve tested everyone again to assess where the team is at.
This is a developing story.
