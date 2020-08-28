Coronavirus in Tennessee: Vols cancel Friday practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

KNOXVILLE, TN – AUGUST 17, 2020 – Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday afternoon, the Vols’ head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that practice was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Pruitt says that they’ve tested everyone again to assess where the team is at.

This is a developing story.

