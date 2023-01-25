KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following the announcement of a massive contract extension for football coach Josh Heupel, university officials have announced a new deal with Director of Athletics Danny White.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville chancellor Donde Plowman announced Wednesday that the extension would pay White at least $2.2 million annually through a six-year rolling term. His original contract included $1.8 million in base pay with a 5% raise annually.

A release from the university called the 2021-2022 academic year ‘one of Tennessee Athletics’ most comprehensively successful years in decades.’

Tennessee football, baseball and men’s tennis (ITA) each rose to No. 1 in the national rankings during 2022. Men’s basketball earned a No. 5 ranking in the final AP poll of the 2021-22 campaign.

“Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all sports in record time,” Plowman said. “He’s built the best team of athletics administrators in the country, a team committed to our student-athletes’ well-being and to winning with integrity. He has set audacious goals for Athletics and is exceeding every milestone. I appreciate his leadership, his vision and his commitment to making the University of Tennessee the very best.”

White launched the My All Campaign in 2021 with the goal of raising half a billion dollars for athletics facilities.

The Tennessee Fund, which supports student-athletes and athletic programs through donations, experienced historic fundraising levels in Fiscal Year 2022. The fund set records for fundraising total ($80,759,936), cash receipts ($68,568,453) and total donors (18,859).

“These fundraising numbers stand as further proof that Tennessee has the most passionate and powerful fanbase in college sports,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “We’re grateful for every single donor who has done their part in giving their all for the Vols and Lady Vols. I also commend our Tennessee Fund staff for their tremendous work on behalf of our incredible student-athletes.

On Tuesday, the university announced that Josh Heupel’s new contract would see him earn $9 million annually through 2029. Head baseball coach Tony Vitello inked an extension in 2021 that will pay $1.5 million annually through 2026.

Last year, the contracts of men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper were extended through the 2026-2027 season.

“I am so fortunate to be in the right place, at the right time,” White said. “We have exceptional leadership—starting with Chancellor Donde Plowman—and incredible support from President Randy Boyd and Board of Trustees Chair John Compton. We have the best roster of coaches in college athletics, talented student-athletes and a dynamic administrative team to support the enterprise.

“Most importantly, the passion of Vol Nation gives us a unique opportunity to build the very best athletic department in America. We’re just getting started on Rocky Top. I can’t wait to see what’s next!”