KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vol sophomore guard Tess Darby finished with a career-high 17 points in Tennessee’s 83-76 win over Auburn. Darby poured in five 3-pointers, which also was a career-high.

UT’s offense played one of its best games of the year. Tennessee shot 28-for-50 (56%) from the field and 5-for-9 (56%) from distance.

Rickea Jackson continued to shine. On senior day, the senior tallied 27 points. Her fourth straight game with 20+ points.

Jordan Horston also scored in double-digits with 19 points.

The Lady Vols are now 48-12 all-time against Auburn. Tennessee moves to 20-9 on the season and 12-2 in SEC play. It’s the 46th season the Lady Vols have finished with 20+ wins.

A UT record seven seniors were honored before the game. The 2022-23 senior group includes Jasmine Franklin, Horston, Jackson, Tamari Key, Jasmine Powell, Jessie Rennie and Jordan Walker.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols turn to South Carolina. The matchup against the No. 1 team in the nation is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday.