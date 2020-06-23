Date set for Lady Vols-UConn game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WATE) — The date has been set for the renewal of one of the most anticipated rivalries in women’s college basketball.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the Tennessee Lady Vols will host UConn on Jan. 21 as part of the Hall of Fame Revival Series. It will mark the first time since 2006 that the Huskies have come to Knoxville.

“The Revival Series is a tremendous celebration of women’s basketball, featuring two of the most storied programs in college hoops,” John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, said. “We’re proud to continue the Revival Series with Tennessee and UConn, creating a fantastic environment for fans while generating funds for charitable causes.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The game will be televised on an ESPN network.

Last season, the Lady Vols took a 31-28 lead into the locker room at the half before UConn rallied to seize a 60-45 victory at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Huskies lead the all-time series, 14-9, but Tennessee has won three of the past four meetings.

Tennessee’s Lou Brown, left, and Connecticut’s Aubrey Griffin fight for possession of the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

“It was a very meaningful experience for us to be involved with this event last season, and we look forward to hosting the game on The Summitt in 2021,” Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. “I know our Lady Vol fans will step up in a big way.”

The Tennessee-UConn game will be included in the 2020-21 UT season ticket package and also included as a part of the Lady Vol Pass. Lady Vol Pass holders receive a ticket to every home game and select their seat from the remaining inventory 48 hours prior to tip-off.

Season tickets and the Lady Vol Pass go on sale at AllVols.com on July 1, 2020. Following season ticket sales, the remaining Tennessee-UConn game inventory will be made available for purchase this fall.

“It was a great game and a fantastic atmosphere, and I think college basketball fans were excited to see UConn and Tennessee back on the court,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “I expect nothing less when we travel to Knoxville this season. I’m sure the fans in Rocky Top have missed me.”

