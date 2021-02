COLUMBIA, Mo. (WATE) – Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell combined to score 49 points to lead the Lady Vols to a 78-73 victory over Missouri Thursday night.

Burrell scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half, while Davis scored all 26 points in the 2nd half, including 20 in the 4th quarter.

Tennessee (14-6, 8-4) controlled the inside pulling in 21 more rebounds than Missouri and outscoring the Lady Tigers 38-28 in the paint.

NEXT: Auburn at Tennessee Sunday at 2pm.