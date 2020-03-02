Davis earns final SEC Player of the Week honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the third time this season, sixth in her career, Lady Vols junior Rennia Davis earned the conferences top award in their SEC Player of the Week accolade.



Davis also repeats as the College Sports Madness SEC Player of the Week, her first honor by that organization came on November 18th, 2019.



The Jacksonville, Florida native led Tennessee with a pair of double-doubles in the final week of the regular season. Davis averaged 20.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins against Ole Miss and Auburn helping the Lady Vols close out the regular season on a three-game win streak.



Rennia Davis averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the #LadyVols final week of the regular season.



Davis has scored no less than 16 points in an SEC game this season. https://t.co/Uwkgaf8WqG — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) March 2, 2020



Davis and her teammates will depart for Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday night and play in the SEC Tournament’s second round on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET. The Lady Vols earned the No. 6 seed for the SEC Tournament after the third-place tie was broken. Tennessee will meet the winner of Wednesday’s contest between No. 11 seed Missouri and No. 14 Ole Miss.