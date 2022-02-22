KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mickey Dearstone, the longtime radio play-by-play voice of the University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team has announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Dearstone has been the exclusive voice of Lady Vols basketball for the past 23 seasons.

His association with the program spans 30 years and more than 800 games. Dearstone has been a popular voice with Tennessee fans for nearly three decades painting a picture of Lady Vols games with a matter-of-fact approach and dry wit.

“When anyone asked me how long I was going to do Lady Vols basketball, I had the same response,” Dearstone said. “I wanted to do it as long as I can without one person thinking that maybe I stuck around too long. After missing two games last year and three this year, I decided to turn the mic over to someone else.”

“I’m a lucky man. I have worked with three incredible coaches in Pat Summitt, Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper. I want to thank (former Lady Vols Athletic Director) Joan Cronan and her staff, Edwin Huster, Steve Early and Glenn Thackston for allowing me to do it my way. It’s the only way I know how. I will always cherish the hundreds of friendships I have made with administrators, coaches, players and especially Lady Vols fans everywhere.”

Dearstone called his first Lady Vols basketball game back in 1991 and was a part of five Lady Vols NCAA national championships (1996, 1997, 1998, 2007 and 2008). He took over for current Tennessee football and men’s basketball play-by-play announcer Bob Kesling.

Dearstone was also the first radio voice of Tennessee softball from 2005-12. His career of calls from the diamond included five College World Series appearances. Outside of UT he also had stints at WIVK and WNML.