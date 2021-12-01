KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee senior defensive back Alontae Taylor announced on social media he’ll be skipping the Vols bowl game to try to get healthy while preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me next! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tvKYYkYjqd — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) December 2, 2021

Taylor played in all 12 games this season logging 60 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Kentucky.

The senior from Manchester accepted a bid to the Senior Bowl last week and presented Velus Jones Jr. with his invitation to the Senior Bowl on Wednesday.