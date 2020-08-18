Dick’s Sporting Goods announces release of limited edition Vols colorway sneakers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols fans, coming up on Sept. 4 is College Colors Day and Dick’s Sporting Goods is among other retailers that are releasing some limited Tennessee Nike sneakers.

College Colors day is on Friday, Sept. 4 and Dick’s Sporting Goods says that the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37’s (in the Tennessee colorway) will be released on Thursday, Aug. 20 online and in-store.

“Despite the uncertainty around college football, the 16th annual College Colors Day holiday will take place on Friday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend) and will serve as a moment to unify all fans by wearing college colors together. The holiday has grown each year, especially on social media as fans nationwide, athletes, celebrities and more don their colors to voice their own celebration with #CollegeColorsDay.” Dick’s Sporting Goods

The shoes will be in men’s and women’s sizes selling for $129.99.

